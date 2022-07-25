This webinar will provide you with practical advice and guidance on using the Sell2Wales website to successfully source supply chain opportunities for your business.

The session will cover support on:

What is Sell2Wales and the benefits of using the website for your business

Registering, and setting up an effective supplier profile

Using the different functions – Quick Quote, Contract Notices, Award Notices, Buyer Contacts

Project Pages – information on large public sector contracts

Booking arrangements

Clients to book by contacting Business Wales direct on 01745 585 025 or email [email protected]

(Anglesey, Gwynedd, Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Wrexham)

01267 233749 or email [email protected]

( Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion Powys)