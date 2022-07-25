When:
6th September 2022
Where:
Online
Cost:
Free
This webinar will provide you with practical advice and guidance on using the Sell2Wales website to successfully source supply chain opportunities for your business.
The session will cover support on:
- What is Sell2Wales and the benefits of using the website for your business
- Registering, and setting up an effective supplier profile
- Using the different functions – Quick Quote, Contract Notices, Award Notices, Buyer Contacts
- Project Pages – information on large public sector contracts
Booking arrangements
Clients to book by contacting Business Wales direct on 01745 585 025 or email [email protected]
(Anglesey, Gwynedd, Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Wrexham)
01267 233749 or email [email protected]
( Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion Powys)