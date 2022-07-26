When:
2nd-23rd August 2022
Where:
Wrexham
Cost:
Free
Do you want to get your food / drink business in front of thousands of people? Sign up for our 4 week fast track course to find out more!
The Wrexham Enterprise Hub in collaboration with local traders and hospitality businesses have created a bespoke course covering a range of need to know topics to help you get ready to trade at your first large scale event.
Completion of this course entitles you to trade for free at an upcoming large scale event in The Wrexham area, more details available via expression of interest form.
Topics Covered:
- What you need to set up an event
- Event Horror Stories
- Resilience in Business
- Branding & Marketing
- Social Media
- Point of Sale & Displays
- Funding & Support
- Cashflow & Stock Management
- Pitching
- Taking Money
- Health & Safety
- Insurances
- Applying for Events