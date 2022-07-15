This event has been jointly organised by the Northampton Group and the Environment & Sustainability Forum

Zero emission technology is rapidly advancing as the UK looks to decarbonise. There are various options available and each one can be applied to different scenarios. Each bus, coach and freight operator will have different circumstances, with local and longer distance routes, and a range of depot sites and infrastructure to support their operations.

Key speakers from the electric, hydrogen and fuel cell industries will give us a detailed insight into how each technology is developing and how it can be deployed effectively and efficiently in both the road freight and bus and coach industries over the coming months and years.

Speakers:

Dennis Hayter, Head, External Affairs – Intelligent Energy

Randal Smith, Managing Director – Veny EV

William Rowe, CEO – Octopus Energy

Booking for Members – FREE

Booking for Non-Members – £5.00 inc. VAT

