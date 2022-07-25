When:
28th July 2022
Where:
Llanidloes
Cost:
Free
Join us and the Jones family at Cefngwilgy Fawr, where you will hear more about opportunities for cutting costs and improving livestock performance.
The following will be discussed:
- How to go about forage budgeting and opportunities for reducing the use of artificial fertilisers by increasing clover content in the sward – Chris Duller, independent grassland specialist
- Effective management of parasites and overcoming anthelmintic resistance – Eurion Thomas, Techion
- Hear more about the Stoc+ project, which promotes proactive flock and herd health management – Hybu Cig Cymru
- Receive an update from PROSOIL, a farmer-led research initiative to safeguard soil and optimise nutrient use efficiency on livestock farms
To book your place for this event, register below by 11am on 28/07/22, or for further information, contact [email protected] / 07399 849148.
*Please ensure that you complete all steps in the process from 1 to 4 in order to complete your booking. You will see a “Thank you” message once all steps have been completed.*