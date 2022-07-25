Join us and the Jones family at Cefngwilgy Fawr, where you will hear more about opportunities for cutting costs and improving livestock performance.

The following will be discussed:

How to go about forage budgeting and opportunities for reducing the use of artificial fertilisers by increasing clover content in the sward – Chris Duller, independent grassland specialist

Effective management of parasites and overcoming anthelmintic resistance – Eurion Thomas, Techion

Hear more about the Stoc+ project, which promotes proactive flock and herd health management – Hybu Cig Cymru

Receive an update from PROSOIL, a farmer-led research initiative to safeguard soil and optimise nutrient use efficiency on livestock farms

To book your place for this event, register below by 11am on 28/07/22, or for further information, contact [email protected] / 07399 849148.

