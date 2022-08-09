Supporting the sustainable future of Wales

The Circular Economy Innovation Communities (CEIC) Autumn Conference is an open invitation for environmental champions from throughout South Wales and beyond to discuss how well-designed, incremental efforts can have substantial impact.

Our keynote Speaker: Etienne Wenger-Trayner, known for his seminal work on communities of practice will share with us a theory of learning based on the concept of communities of practice.

The CEIC programme enables colleagues from across the public and third sectors to collaborate and create communities of practice to develop innovative solutions to probably the biggest challenge of our generation. We have a lot of work to do to meet the ambitious target of achieving net carbon zero by 2030 and need everyone’s help to get there.

The CEIC Autumn Conference will showcase the amazing work that is going on across South Wales public services to tackle the climate emergency. The conference will create opportunities to meet existing participants, learn about what they have been doing and speak to the CEIC team about getting involved.

Conference Outline:

Morning Session:

Everyone is welcome to join us to hear from our keynote speaker, Etienne Wenger-Trayner as well as learning more about the efforts the CEIC Wales participants are making to address the climate emergency.

Afternoon Session:

Our CEIC participants past and present are cordially invited to stay for the afternoon networking session where we will be working on current challenges you may have.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

The CEIC Autumn Conference will be a hybrid event, with physical as well as virtually streamed presentations. You can let us know whether you want to attend in person or virtually when you choose your ticket type.

If you have any questions about the CEIC Autumn Conference please email us on: [email protected]

The CEIC programme is run over 10 months, with participants meeting up once a month. CEIC is fully-funded for Swansea Bay Region and Cardiff Capital Region public services and designed to develop real benefits for participating organisations, the community and the planet.