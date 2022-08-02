The Welsh Automotive Forum's much respected Autolink is a key event in the Welsh Automotive calendar and it showcases at the Cardiff City Stadium on 27th September 2022

The Welsh Automotive Forum are delighted that Vaughan Gething MS, Minister for Economy will be in attendance, and will deliver a Ministerial Address.

Peter Campbell, Global Motor Industry Correspondent – Financial Times

Peter will update delegates on the European marketplace in terms of outlook and recovery, strategies and investment plans by OEM’s in terms of net zero emission solutions as well as considering megatrends for the sector. Peter will also consider the impacts on global supply chains and what the UK needs to do to ensure it retains an automotive presence given the significant volume reductions since 2017.

Ian Henry, Managing Director – AutoAnalysis

WAF friend and long standing and much respected sector analyst, Ian will provide us with the latest UK Vehicle Production Outlook update.

**Further speaker announcements to follow**

PROMOTIONAL PITCH OPPORTUNTIES

The Welsh Automotive Forum are offering companies who are developing solutions and keen to engage in the Net Zero Emission Mobility future, an invitation to deliver a two-minute pitch to the audience.

You will have the opportunity to present:

Who you are, and what your company can offer

What section of the market or supply chain you wish to engage with

What you need to succeed, eg; funding, collaborative partners, business links etc.

If you wish to be considered for a pitch, please send an email to [email protected], and The Welsh Automotive Forum will forward you an application form.

SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES

The Welsh Automotive Forum are very pleased to offer sponsorship opportunities.

These include company promotion by way of our Autolink marketing including our event brochure, inclusion in our Sponsor pop-ups and also complimentary delegate places and exhibition space.

To discuss all sponsorship opportunities please contact The Welsh Automotive Forum at: [email protected]

EVENT REGISTRATION

WAF Members

Delegate rate: £100

Exhibitor rate: £200

**Half price Early Bird rate available**

Non – Members

Delegate rate: £150

Exhibitor rate: £300

**Half price Early Bird rate available** (applies to delegate places only)

To take advantage of Early Bird rates you must register by 19th August

Exhibitor bookings include one complimentary delegate place. For additional attendees you must book further delegate places

To book your delegate place (s) or exhibition space please contact The Welsh Automotive Forum: [email protected]