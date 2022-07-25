When:
20th September 2022
Where:
Swansea
Cost:
Free
A conference bringing together companies in Wales looking to improve their circularity
Welcome to the Circular Revolution!
This event is free and open to any businesses within Wales interested in exploring circular economy principles in their products, services and operations.
The day will be packed with talks, panel discussions, workshops and facilitated networking sessions all focused on understanding the Circular Economy opportunity for Welsh Businesses.
Agenda:
9:30 – Welcome Address
9:45 – Keynote Speakers
10:15 – Panel Session
11:15 – Lightning Pitches and Facilitated Networking
12.15 – Lunch
13:15 – Panel Session
14:00 – Workshop Session
16:00 – Access to Funding Talk
16:15 – Closing Address