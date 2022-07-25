When:
1st September 2022
Where:
Llangammarch Wells
Cost:
Free
Open day showcasing project results at Cefnllan demonstration farm.
Expert speakers will be discussing the following:
- Grassland Management
- Managing the change; sucklers to dairy beef
- Visiting farmers will get the latest information from consultants.
More information to follow shortly.
To book your place for this event, register above by 12pm on 01/09/2022, or for further information, contact [email protected] / 07985 379890.
*Please ensure that you complete all steps in the process from 1 to 4 in order to complete your booking. You will see a “Thank you” message once all steps have been completed.*