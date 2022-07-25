Open day showcasing project results at Cefnllan demonstration farm.

Expert speakers will be discussing the following:

Grassland Management

Managing the change; sucklers to dairy beef

Visiting farmers will get the latest information from consultants.

More information to follow shortly.

To book your place for this event, register above by 12pm on 01/09/2022, or for further information, contact [email protected] / 07985 379890.

*Please ensure that you complete all steps in the process from 1 to 4 in order to complete your booking. You will see a “Thank you” message once all steps have been completed.*