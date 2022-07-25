Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

DEFAULT GROUP

EVENT:
1st September 2022
Cefnllan Open Day – Grassland Management , Sucklers to Dairy Beef

Events
SHARE
,

When:

1st September 2022

Where:

Llangammarch Wells

Cost:

Free

Register

Open day showcasing project results at Cefnllan demonstration farm.

Expert speakers will be discussing the following:

  • Grassland Management
  • Managing the change; sucklers to dairy beef
  • Visiting farmers will get the latest information from consultants.

More information to follow shortly.

To book your place for this event, register above by 12pm on 01/09/2022, or for further information, contact [email protected] / 07985 379890.

*Please ensure that you complete all steps in the process from 1 to 4 in order to complete your booking. You will see a “Thank you” message once all steps have been completed.*

Rural Enterprise

 