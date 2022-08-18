Have your say on the recently released Innovation Strategy for Wales.

Welsh Government released the draft Innovation Strategy for Wales on 20 July 2022 for public consultation – there has never been a better time to feedback your views on the innovation priorities for Wales and to ensure your voice is heard. During this discussion-based workshop, you will have the opportunity to share your views on the strategy and listen to the thoughts of your peers to better understand how the strategy might impact people differently across the Cardiff Capital Region, before completing your response to the draft strategy.

This event is for people working in public and third sector organisations only, and all attendees will be invited to join the CCR Challenge Fund Innovation Community of Practice.

The workshop will be a live event taking place at the Spark Building and will facilitated by Sarah Lethbridge, Pro-Dean for External Engagement at Cardiff Business School

