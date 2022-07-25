Join us and the Powell family at Dolygarn in Llanbadarn Fynydd, where you will hear more about the project work that has been investigating alternative forage options to improve productivity and reduce environmental impact on an upland farm.

During the event…

Charlie Morgan (GrassMaster) will be discussing the impact that alternative winter crop has had on livestock performance, as well as the economic benefit

Geraint Jones (Farming Connect) will give an overview of the importance of agroforestry and shelter belts on an upland farm

Hybu Cig Cymru will give a market and project update

To book your place for this event, register above by 12pm on 16/08/2022, or contact [email protected] / 07985 379890.

*Please ensure that you complete all steps in the process from 1 to 4 in order to complete your booking. You will see a “Thank you” message once all steps have been completed.*