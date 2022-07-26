On arrival at the event, you will be able to enjoy breakfast refreshments whilst catching up with fellow members and the opportunity to make new contacts.

Guests will then be taken on a tour of the amazing new distillery and you will learn about the founding of Penderyn, the new building, how their award-winning whisky is made and what makes it so unique. See their mill, mash tun and their innovative single copper-pot Penderyn still.

At the end of the tour, members will have the opportunity to try two samples or take a taster bottle home if they are driving!

Whether you are a whisky drinker or not, this is a fantastic opportunity to gain an insight into a fantastic Welsh business!

Cost: £12.50

DISTILLERY HYGIENE:

We encourage all visitors to Penderyn Distillery to use the hand sanitisers provided around the building.

We are grateful for your understanding and cooperation.

Penderyn Distillery is strictly a no smoking premises.

Please note that tours start promptly. If you arrive late we will do what we can to accommodate, but you may miss part of the tour.

Please remember that Penderyn is a food & drink manufacturer and as such must apply stringent checks across all areas of our business. Therefore, we respectfully ask that if you, or a member of your household, are unwell and/or suffering from any gastrointestinal or contagious illness on the day of your visit that you postpone your visit until a later date.

This is to ensure that all of the products are manufactured in the safest way possible.

Please note that all visitors must wear flat, sensible footwear.

For safety reasons, we are unable to permit anyone under the age of 16 to access our production area.

We may need you to show proof of age before entering our production area, sampling our products or making purchases.

If coronavirus restrictions mean this event cannot take place at Penderyn Distillery, we will be in touch with further information.

This event is only open to Chamber members. Non-members can attend one Chamber networking event prior to joining, please note that this is not available to previous members of the Chamber.