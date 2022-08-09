Join CIOB for a discussion of The Social Partnership and Public Procurement (Wales) Bill with a distinguished panel of speakers

The forthcoming Social Partnership and Public Procurement (Wales) Bill will create statutory obligations for publicly procured construction projects over £2m. These “social public works clauses” will ensure that fair work is embedded at all stages of the project and along the supply chain. The aim for doing so is to ensure social justice and community benefits of projects.

If executed correctly, the Bill could facilitate a culture shift in the procurement sector and have subsequent benefits for the construction industry. Similarly, it has the potential to modernise and streamline the procurement process in Wales; increasing competition and access to contracts for SMEs.

Through speeches and Q&As, CIOB members and guests will learn more about the Bill and its effect on the construction industry. This is also an opportunity to raise any questions and concerns they have with it's implementation that may feed into ongoing CIOB Policy work.

Speakers include:

· Hannah Blythyn MS, Deputy Minister for Social Partnership, Welsh Government

· Mark Harrison, Head of Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion Transformation, The Chartered Institute of Building

· Other speakers to be confirmed

Light refreshments will be available from 12 noon the talk will start promptly at 12.30

Contact:

Vicky Coxon – Member Services and Events Coordinator Cardiff

+44 (0)1344 630850

[email protected]