Event will Celebrate Technological Advances Across Wales

An event to mark the success of the Centre of Excellence in Mobile and Emerging Technologies (CEMET) is being held next month.

Based at The University of South Wales (USW), CEMET has been driving innovation across Wales since being established in 2015.

The event, to be held at the Village Hotel in Cardiff on the morning of June 14, will celebrate the work CEMET has done with partners, reflect on R&D achievements, and look at what is next on its agenda.

“The event will honour and appreciate the remarkable accomplishments of the project and its partners since its inception,” said Clayton Jones, CEMET’s Programme Manager. “As we reach the conclusion of the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) programme, this event provides a moment to look at the collaborative work CEMET has delivered, and showcase the profound impact is has had on the Welsh economy. “This support for businesses in Wales has helped to accelerate the development and adoption of emerging technologies, such as Virtual Reality, Artificial Intelligence, and the Internet of Things. “Through partnerships with industry, academia, and government, they have been able to deliver successful R&D projects and develop groundbreaking solutions that have contributed to the growth and competitiveness of the Welsh economy.”

To reserve your place at the event, visit: www.eventbrite.co.uk/celebrating-cemet-inspiring-future-innovation-tickets