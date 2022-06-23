EVENT: Wales Technology Awards 2022

The Wales Technology Awards are back for 2022!

Brought to you by Technology Connected, the network for the technology industry in Wales, we are delighted to once again shine the spotlight on the dynamic, innovative tech industry in Wales.

Covid-19 has changed many things, yet technology has continuously played a crucial role; enabling us to continue to work, educate our children and stay in touch with our loved ones. Without the truly great individuals, teams and organisations behind these innovative solutions, the enabling technology of today and tomorrow would simply not exist.

The Wales Technology Awards 2022 will showcase and celebrate these remarkable people, their ingenuity and their businesses – collectively championing Wales' dynamic Tech Industry.

Visit the website for more information: https://technologyconnected.glueup.com/event/wales-technology-awards-44750/