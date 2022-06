SAVE THE DATE! 12 – 16 September 2022

Technology Connected's biggest event of the year is getting even better.

This year, Wales Tech Week will be physical AND virtual. Wales Tech Week 2022 is bringing the best of tech together to enable, connect, and champion the industry.

Join in this September for a week-long series of events you do not want to miss.

Join the waiting list to register your interest and let us know what YOU want to see.