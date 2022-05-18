EVENT: Wales HR Awards 2022

HR Awards Wales are delighted to announce that they will be celebrating the winners and finalists of the Wales HR Awards 2022 in person on 08/07/22!

After a challenging few years which forced them to hold a smaller event than hoped for last year, they are now back and bigger than ever with the 2022 awards being held at the magnificent Parkgate Hotel.

HR Awards Wales look forward to welcoming you all to what will be a truly unforgettable evening – keep an eye on their social media channels for key dates and other updates!

