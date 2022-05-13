EVENT: VR Wales Meetup: What Is Virtual Reality?

Thursday 26th May, 18.00-20.00
Location – Tramshed Tech, Grangetown
VR Wales Meetup are hosting their very first in partnership with Tramshed Tech.
What to expect:
- 15 minute talk outlining what we are looking to create with this community
- 10 minute break with free pizza and drinks + a chance to get to know the community 🍕🥤
- 20 minute talk about what is VR and a discussion about what is happening in the industry.
- Q&A, networking and a chance to use a VR Headset
Who is this event for?
Anyone working or interested in virtual reality + anyone keen to use a VR headset.