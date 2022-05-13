EVENT: VR Wales Meetup: What Is Virtual Reality?

EVENT: VR Wales Meetup: What Is Virtual Reality?

Thursday 26th May, 18.00-20.00

Location – Tramshed Tech, Grangetown

BOOK HERE

VR Wales Meetup are hosting their very first in partnership with Tramshed Tech.

What to expect:

15 minute talk outlining what we are looking to create with this community

10 minute break with free pizza and drinks + a chance to get to know the community 🍕🥤

20 minute talk about what is VR and a discussion about what is happening in the industry.

Q&A, networking and a chance to use a VR Headset

Who is this event for?

Anyone working or interested in virtual reality + anyone keen to use a VR headset.

Save your spot – BOOK HERE