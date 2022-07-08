Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

EVENT: Using Social Media for Community Engagement

When:

21st July 2022

Where:

Online

Cost:

Free

Workshop as part of the Merthyr SEN Community Renewal Fund Project

A brief introduction into the main platforms and how to get the best out of them.

Suitable for social enterprises and community groups aiming to be more enterprising.

Start-ups welcome, too.

About – Cwmpas Organiser of the event

Cwmpas is a development agency working for positive change.

We are a co-operative, and our focus is on building a fairer, greener economy and a more equal society, where people and planet come first.

 