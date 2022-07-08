EVENT: Using Social Media for Community Engagement

When:
21st July 2022
Where:
Online
Cost:
Free
Workshop as part of the Merthyr SEN Community Renewal Fund Project
A brief introduction into the main platforms and how to get the best out of them.
Suitable for social enterprises and community groups aiming to be more enterprising.
Start-ups welcome, too.
About – Cwmpas Organiser of the event
Cwmpas is a development agency working for positive change.
We are a co-operative, and our focus is on building a fairer, greener economy and a more equal society, where people and planet come first.