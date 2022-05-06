Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

EVENT: TPS360 Apprenticeship Open Day

B - Original Content Training and Skills
,

When:

12th May 2022

Where:

Caerphilly

Cost:

Free

As part of the business growth and ongoing expansion, TPS360 are creating several new apprenticeship opportunities in 2022

The apprentice open day provides an excellent opportunity to:

  • Meet the team to gain insight into the Apprentice experience
  • Talk to members of the team about training and qualification options, employment and the apprenticeship application process
  • Take a tour of our facilities and view development plans

Demonstrations taking place on the day: 

  • Resin Flooring
  • Epoxy priming
  • High build epoxy coating (FeRFA Type 3)
  • Self-smoothing epoxy resin (FeRFA Type 5) Heavy duty PU screed (FeRFA Type 8) Prep and Polishing
  • Diamond grinding
