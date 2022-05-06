EVENT: TPS360 Apprenticeship Open Day

When:
12th May 2022
Where:
Caerphilly
Cost:
Free
As part of the business growth and ongoing expansion, TPS360 are creating several new apprenticeship opportunities in 2022
The apprentice open day provides an excellent opportunity to:
- Meet the team to gain insight into the Apprentice experience
- Talk to members of the team about training and qualification options, employment and the apprenticeship application process
- Take a tour of our facilities and view development plans
Demonstrations taking place on the day:
- Resin Flooring
- Epoxy priming
- High build epoxy coating (FeRFA Type 3)
- Self-smoothing epoxy resin (FeRFA Type 5) Heavy duty PU screed (FeRFA Type 8) Prep and Polishing
- Diamond grinding