Cardiff business
Subscribe to Newsletter
Cardiff Business Club-Leaderboard ad
Business-News-Wales-various3
Cardiff Business Club-Sidebar ad
BNW Sidebar Button Advert Commercial
ELEVATE-Banners_Cardiff_SidebarButton
22 September 2025
Cardiff

Event to Explore How Businesses Can Support Colleagues Facing Cancer

Share 0
Post 0
Share 0


Business Beats Cancer Cymru is hosting an event focusing on how businesses can support colleagues and loved ones affected by cancer. 

Attendees will hear personal stories, expert advice from Cancer Research UK’s Lead Nurse for Wales, and practical guidance on creating a compassionate workplace. Julie Grabham will also join the panel to present the JG HR Pledge, which advocates for paid time off for cancer screenings and aims to address the taboo around cancer in the workplace.

The event – being held on Thursday 9 October 2025 between 11am and 1pm at The Copthorne Hotel, Cardiff – coincides with World Mental Health Day on 10 October. This year’s theme, as set by the World Federation for Mental Health, is access to services – mental health in catastrophes and emergencies, highlighting the importance of access to mental health services, a topic that will be reflected in discussions.

Tea, coffee, and pastries will be available on arrival, with optional networking from 12:30pm to 1:00pm.

The Business Beats Cancer Cymru board is one of a growing network of boards across the UK and each board organises fundraising events that bring together businesses in its local area to beat cancer. The Business Beats Cancer Cymru team has raised over £100,000 since 2023.

A limited number of places are available. Spaces can be reserved with a £10 donation, with proceeds going directly to Business Beats Cancer Cymru. Donations are non-refundable. To register, visit: Business Beats Cancer Cymru October 2025.



Columns & Features:
Newport
5 September 2025

Newport’s Future Will be Powered by Skills
Cardiff Business Club
5 September 2025

Cardiff Business Club: Building on Legacy, Embracing the Future
Glamorgan Cricket Club
22 August 2025

Matchdays to Conferences: The New Face of Sophia Gardens

More Cardiff Capital Region Columns & Features

Related Posts:

Business News Wales //