Event to Explore How Businesses Can Support Colleagues Facing Cancer

Business Beats Cancer Cymru is hosting an event focusing on how businesses can support colleagues and loved ones affected by cancer.

Attendees will hear personal stories, expert advice from Cancer Research UK’s Lead Nurse for Wales, and practical guidance on creating a compassionate workplace. Julie Grabham will also join the panel to present the JG HR Pledge, which advocates for paid time off for cancer screenings and aims to address the taboo around cancer in the workplace.

The event – being held on Thursday 9 October 2025 between 11am and 1pm at The Copthorne Hotel, Cardiff – coincides with World Mental Health Day on 10 October. This year’s theme, as set by the World Federation for Mental Health, is access to services – mental health in catastrophes and emergencies, highlighting the importance of access to mental health services, a topic that will be reflected in discussions.

Tea, coffee, and pastries will be available on arrival, with optional networking from 12:30pm to 1:00pm.

The Business Beats Cancer Cymru board is one of a growing network of boards across the UK and each board organises fundraising events that bring together businesses in its local area to beat cancer. The Business Beats Cancer Cymru team has raised over £100,000 since 2023.

A limited number of places are available. Spaces can be reserved with a £10 donation, with proceeds going directly to Business Beats Cancer Cymru. Donations are non-refundable. To register, visit: Business Beats Cancer Cymru October 2025.