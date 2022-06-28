EVENT: The Welsh Construction Show Swansea 2022

When:
5th October 2022
Where:
Swansea
Cost:
Free
Meet over 80 construction industry suppliers all under one roof offering on the day only deals and discounts.
The one day exhibitions bring suppliers and trades together for a day of networking and connecting. Visit the shows and you will find everything relating to construction including:
80 + exhibitors
New products & services
Informative seminars by UK experts
Live demonstrations on new products
Exclusive show deals
Construction industry developments
New connections and suppliers
Free samples and giveaways
Free visitor entry