EVENT: The GWCT Welsh Game Fair

The first ever GWCT Welsh Game Fair is to be held at a historic country estate in North West Wales, the new three-day event will be held at Vaynol Estate, near Bangor from September 9-11.

Visitors to the GWCT Welsh Game Fair will be able to try clay shooting, airgun ranges, archery and, by special arrangement, even rifle shooting in Vaynol Estate’s historic tunnels which are now operated as a pistol and rifle club.

The event will also feature Fishing, gundog displays, game cookery, falconry, horses and hounds, food and drink and rural crafts.

Visitors can look forward to a wide range of attractions, displays, live debates, shopping at hundreds of trade stands and family entertainment, all with a countryside theme.

A fantastic shop window for the Welsh countryside, the GWCT Welsh Game Fair will promote the unique culture and heritage of Wales, whilst also bringing together representatives from a range of conservation, farming, field sports and fishing bodies for debates on rural issues.

The event aims to foster greater communication and co-operation between rural and urban communities by promoting the benefits of country pursuits and conservation to a wider audience.

Leading Welsh celebrity chef and author Bryn Williams will also be creating a bespoke menu for guests at The White Park Restaurant in a VIP Enclosure and taking part in live, open-air cooking demonstrations throughout the weekend.

Visit the website for further information: www.welshgamefair.org