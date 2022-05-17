EVENT: The Future for the UK Food Supply Chain

This conference will discuss priorities for policy and stakeholders in tackling the impact of challenges for the UK food supply chain – as well as building resilience in the system for the long term.

It will be a timely opportunity to discuss the Government’s review into developing new import controls, and latest thinking on innovative approaches to reducing supply chain disruption and costs.

Delegates will also look at opportunities to develop future policy that enables resilience-building in the food supply chain – following latest government support announced on issues such as CO2 provision, competition law and border checks, and recent developments such as the EFRA’s report on Labour Shortages in the food and farming sector.

Areas for discussion include:

key issues – the UK food supply chain in a changing global landscape

supply – priorities for mitigating impacts on production & procurement ◦ raw material & chemicals shortages ◦ commodity & energy price volatility ◦ economic & geopolitical factors

logistics & distribution – post-Brexit relationships & imports ◦ issues for: freight transport, skills & the workforce, retail, and consumer prices

resilience – priorities for: innovation ◦ productivity alongside environmental sustainably ◦ trans-national & trans-sector collaboration ◦ consumer protection

policy – developing a holistic strategic approach to the food supply chain

Westminster Food & Nutrition Forum are pleased to be able to include keynote sessions with Chris Tyas, Chair, GS1 UK; and Michael Bourlakis, Procurement and Supply Chain Manager, Cranfield School of Management.