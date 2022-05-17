EVENT: The Future for Environmental Standards and Next Steps for the Office for Environmental Protection

This conference will examine the future for environmental standards and next steps for the Office for Environmental Protection (OEP).

It takes place in the context of the OEP consultation on its draft strategy and enforcement policy, as well as the implementation of the Environment Act and the Government’s review of the 25 Year Environment Plan.

Areas for discussion include:

OEP priorities – the first strategy – the enforcement policy – engagement with key stakeholders – guidance in sustainability and ecosystem services

OEP implementation – the Environment Act – independence – setting and enforcement of standards – securing accountability – monitoring progress – coordination with wider policy

regulation – priorities – frameworks for the future and their design – engagement with stakeholders – opportunities for the UK to lead internationally

environmental standards – building back greener – scope, ambition and timescales – priorities for protection, conservation, restoration and ecosystem regeneration

environmental stewardship – priorities for addressing long-term challenges – conserving biodiversity – adapting to climate threats – sustainable conduct around ecosystem service use

policy – the 25 Year Environment Plan review – environmental principle scope and targets – transparency and accountability – development of legally binding measures – interim milestones

We are very pleased to be able to include keynote sessions with: Rebecca Pow MP, Minister for Nature Recovery and the Domestic Environment, Defra; Dame Glenys Stacey, Chair, Office for Environmental Protection; and Alan Law, Deputy Chief Executive, Natural England.