EVENT: The Future for Energy Policy in Wales

This seminar focuses on the future for energy policy in Wales as the Government begins preparations for the publication of a National Energy Plan in 2024.

It will be a timely opportunity for stakeholders and policymakers to examine Net Zero Wales and the Renewable Energy Deep Dive, and Welsh Government ambitions for the sector – including accelerating decarbonisation and scaling up renewable energy.

We expect discussion on key policy and regulatory issues including the transition to low carbon generation, preparing the grid and transmission system for future challenges, encouraging behavioural change and creating an energy system which is affordable and that benefits all across Wales.

In light of this, we expect discussion to focus on priorities for:

renewable energy – making best use of Wales’ natural assets – including marine and offshore wind energy

research and innovation – decarbonisation, energy storage, and heat networks – funding priorities

the grid and wider infrastructure – including preparing for decarbonisation and ZEV expansion

reducing demand – behaviour change – the impact of increased home working – energy efficiency – rollout of technology such as smart meters

industry and businesses – incentives, support and levers for decarbonisation – achieving a just transition

regulation – including options for Ofgem, with the Government calling for regulatory relaxation to support energy business model innovation

communities – identifying needs and how they can be met – local ownership of energy projects – achieving ambitions for spreading social

benefits set out in Net Zero Wales

jobs and reskilling – preparing the workforce, their jobs and skills for a green economy – delivering a strong talent pipeline for the future

policy coordination – developing a joined up approach to planning – coherence between regional and national strategies

collaboration – new partnerships – building on initiatives such as network operators set to work with the Welsh Government to develop the UK’s first integrated energy grid for net-zero

We are pleased to be able to include keynote sessions with Ed Sherriff, Deputy Director, Energy Division, Welsh Government; Martin Cave, Chair, Ofgem; and Bethan Winter, Systems Operation Manager, Wales & West Utilities.

The conference will be an opportunity for stakeholders to consider the issues alongside key policy officials who are due to attend from the Welsh Government; the Planning Inspectorate; and the HSE.

Cost:Varies

WHEN:9am – 1pm – 28th April 2022

WHERE:Online