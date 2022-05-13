EVENT: Tax & Bookkeeping Webinar – North Wales

This webinar aims to provide information to support you with personal and capital allowances, simple tax and NI calculations and self-assessment.

We answer the question “Why is bookkeeping important?”, and how to keep records to ensure you have control of your business transactions. This is a practical workshop and enables you to feel confident and understand the reasons why tax and good bookkeeping are essential and sound business practice.

The planned introduction of digital tax will also be discussed and how to ensure you are not left confused by the changes to submitting returns. The presentation will explain what digital tax is, how and why it is being introduced.

This webinar is aimed at sole traders/self-employed and not Limited Company Directors.

This Webinar is for North Wales clients only – there are webinars available for other regions if you search for Mid-Wales and South.