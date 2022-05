EVENT: Talent & Skills Solutions for Technology Businesses

Information session regarding technology skills, research, talent & skills; mentoring support for Tech businesses in South East Wales.

Fintech Wales are delighted to invite you to an informal networking & skills information session on Wed, 25 May 2022, organised in collaboration with FinTech Wales, Technology Connected and Venture Graduates (Cardiff Capital region).

Bringing industry together with academic and private partners, you will hear about graduate recruitment solutions, training, qualifications, research and business mentoring opportunities from Venture Graduate Scheme, Cardiff University, Cardiff Metropolitan University, University of South Wales, Open University & Global Welsh.

Here's what your evening looks like;