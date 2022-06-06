EVENT: Sustainable Construction and the Built Environment

Would you like to know more about Sustainable Construction and the Built Environment?In this webinar our speakers will talk to you about Sustainable Construction and the impact this has on the Built Environment.

Why is sustainable construction important?

Current issues facing the planet:

• Climate change

• Biodiversity loss

• Carbon emissions

How can the built environment incorporate solutions to the above?

• Climate resilient buildings

• Biodiversity net gain

• Net zero carbon

• Circular economy

Evaluation and assessment methods of sustainable buildings

• BREEAM

• Environmental Impact Assessment

• Other assessment methods

• Health and wellbeing assessment methods

• WELL

• Fitwel

Speakers