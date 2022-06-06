EVENT: Sustainable Construction and the Built Environment

When:
28th June 2022
Where:
Online
Cost:
Varies
Would you like to know more about Sustainable Construction and the Built Environment?In this webinar our speakers will talk to you about Sustainable Construction and the impact this has on the Built Environment.
Why is sustainable construction important?
Current issues facing the planet:
• Climate change
• Biodiversity loss
• Carbon emissions
How can the built environment incorporate solutions to the above?
• Climate resilient buildings
• Biodiversity net gain
• Net zero carbon
• Circular economy
Evaluation and assessment methods of sustainable buildings
• BREEAM
• Environmental Impact Assessment
• Other assessment methods
• Health and wellbeing assessment methods
• WELL
• Fitwel
Speakers
- Hattie Thompson
- Karen Johnson