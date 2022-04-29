EVENT: Supporting HR in SMEs

Description

SMEs are vital to Wales for jobs, future economic growth, productivity and innovation. But so often, the HR team is at best small and quite commonly a stand-alone role.

Join the first meeting of the CIPD Wales SME Network which has been launched to create a space for those in this key sector to share challenges, experience and insight.

CIPD Wales have ideas for topics that they think will be of interest, but this network is for you, so please come along and let them know what YOU want to get out of it.

WHEN:26th May 2022 – 09:30 – 11:00 BST

WHERE:Online event