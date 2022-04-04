Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

EVENT: Starting & Running A Business – Mid & West Wales

Topics covered at this webinar:

  • Developing your idea
  • Personal qualities
  • Implications of self employment
  • Business skills and support available
  • Business names
  • Legal status
  • Tax, National Insurance and VAT
  • Insurance and other legal obligations
  • Market research
  • Competitor analysis
  • Target market
  • Marketing and branding
  • Your USP
  • Features and benefits
  • Getting your 1st customer

Starting and Running a Business – Module 2.

Topics covered at this webinar:

  • Corporate social responsibility
  • Start up costs
  • Funding
  • Personal survival budget
  • Business costs
  • Pricing
  • Break even
  • Cashflow forecast
  • Forecasting sales
  • Profit and loss
  • Balance sheet
  • Business premises

To book a place on this two part webinar series please call the Business Wales office on 01267 233749.

Cost:Free
WHEN:Various Dates 
WHERE:Free

The Welsh Government’s Business Wales service supports new and established businesses in Wales.

Whether you’re thinking about starting a new business, have already taken the first few steps or want to grow your current business, we can help.

Business Wales supports the sustainable growth of small and medium size enterprises across the country by offering access to information, guidance and business support including:

– Starting up and business planning
– Finance
– Marketing
– Skills and training
– IT
– Business ideas and innovation
 

