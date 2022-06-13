EVENT: Starting a Business Webinar

This is a two part webinar run as two 3 hour sessions.

Starting a Business – Part 1.

Learn about all concepts of starting a business:

· Building your Business Plan and cashflow forecast (Templates provided).

· Legal status (e.g. Sole trader).

· Discuss Tax, HMRC , PAYE requirements and how to use policies & T & C's to add value to your business.

· Understand how to price for profit and how to manage your finances, as you grow.

· Funding opportunities discussed.

Starting a Business – Part 2. (Marketing a Business)

The second part of our starting a business session.

We will discuss what Market research is and how to complete it:

· Considering local, national and international markets and sectors.

· Learn about how to convert your research into your Marketing Plan (Template provided). Start to build business and marketing objectives and initiatives.

· Review examples of how to develop your target/profile customer and begin to develop your own.

· Discuss which platforms are better for your business and how to build performance.

· Finally, we discuss CRM (Customer relationship management and review how to manage the relationship as an ongoing concept both from a process management system approach.

To book a place on this two part webinar please call the Business Wales office on 01745 585025.