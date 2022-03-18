EVENT: Start-up to Scale up: A Growth Programme for Start-up Businesses

When planning to start your own growth business there are many considerations that an Entrepreneur is confronted with!

Thinking about employing a team? Will you be working from home or office or both? What will be your – IT infra structure, your marketing strategy and how do you go about registering for VAT? The list can seem endless and can be very daunting, particularly in uncertain times.

Business Wales have created an innovative online programme, “Start up to scale up!”, that will guide you through the start-up process to ensure you feel confident in producing your own business plan.

The programme comprises of a blend of:

– Informative online sessions with an experienced “Start up to scale up!” Advisor

– “Follow on” modules to explore various topics in more detail

– Business tools to assist you in the planning process

– Homework! To develop your thoughts and ideas

– Business plan templates

– Being a part of a network of Entrepreneurs developing their new businesses

– Introduction to other programmes outside of the Business Wales programme

– Live Q&A chat

Cohort 38 (9.30 to 13:00)

Phase I – 16th March

Phase II – 23rd March

Cohort 39 (9.30 to 13:00)

Phase I – 2nd April

Phase II – 9th April

Cohort 40 (9.30 to 13:00)

Phase I – 27th April

Phase II – 4th May

Get in touch with our team on 01656 868500 to secure your place and receive joining instructions.

Cost:Free

