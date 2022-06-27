EVENT: Start Up to Scale Up – A Growth Programme for Start Up Businesses

When planning to start your own growth business there are many considerations that an Entrepreneur is confronted with!

Thinking about employing a team? Will you be working from home or office or both? What will be your – IT infra structure, your marketing strategy and how do you go about registering for VAT? The list can seem endless and can be very daunting, particularly in uncertain times.

Business Wales have created an innovative online programme, “Start up to scale up!”, that will guide you through the start-up process to ensure you feel confident in producing your own business plan.

The programme comprises of a blend of:

– Informative online sessions with an experienced “Start up to scale up!” Advisor

– “Follow on” modules to explore various topics in more detail

– Business tools to assist you in the planning process

– Homework! To develop your thoughts and ideas

– Business plan templates

– Being a part of a network of Entrepreneurs developing their new businesses

– Introduction to other programmes outside of the Business Wales programme

– Live Q&A chat

Cohort 44 (9.30 to 13:00) (Business in Focus, Unit 14 Oldfield Road, Bocam Park, Bridgend CF35 5LJ)

Phase I – 6th July

Phase II – 13th July

Cohort 45 (9.30 to 13:00) (ONLINE)

Phase I – 23rd July

Phase II – 30th July

Cohort 46 (9.30 to 13:00) (ONLINE)

Phase I – 3rd August

Phase II – 10th August

Cohort 47 (9.30 to 13:00) (ONLINE)

Phase I – 17th August

Phase II – 24th August