EVENT: Start-up Ceredigion (Aberystwyth)

Description

Have you ever thought that you’d like to be your own boss one day? Maybe you’ve dreamt of building a successful business? Perhaps you’ve started but want to develop and grow your idea?

If you answered yes to any of the above, then we have an exciting opportunity for you! Focus Newtown Enterprise Hub is hitting the road in March and April to show people in Powys & Ceredigion exactly how to start-up or grow their business!

We will be visiting six towns across Powys & Ceredigion, to bring you a specially designed three-hour workshop, that will cover everything you need to know about starting a successful business.

This week we will be visiting Lampeter to support local entrepreneurs. If you are in the area and looking to start your self-employment journey, then register for the workshop today!

What will the event cover?

During this exciting half day event we will be delivering a whistle-stop workshop that will transform the way you start and grow a business.

It’s a jam-packed day, but we’ll make sure it's simple to follow with plenty of opportunity for questions!

We will look at:

Setting objectives and a plan for how to achieve your goals

Using your key skills for business success

Market research and defining your audience

Building an effective brand and key marketing tips to drive sales

Online/Offline marketing strategies

How to complete a cashflow

Options to fund your business

Which business structure options are best for you? Sole Trader, Limited Company or CIC?

Answering the question – work from home or business premises?

Who is this workshop for?

This workshop is perfect for anyone in Lampeter that is interested in starting or growing a business. Whether you have an idea you want to explore turning into a business or you have an existing business that you would like to develop and grow.

About the speaker

Matthew Woodhead is the managing director of Woodhead consulting which offers training and accountancy services specialising in supporting SMEs to both start and grow.

Matthew has been authoring and delivering training solutions such as this one since 1994 supporting businesses and individuals from business plans right through to seeking financial solutions that works for them. Matthew has helped over 1000 businesses start during his career including a number of his own.

Cost:Free

Book Here

WHEN:27th April 2022 – 10:00 – 13:00

WHERE:Aberystwyth