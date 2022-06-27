EVENT: Start Something Good (Haverfordwest)

Do you have ideas that will benefit your Pembrokeshire community?

Do you have ideas that will benefit your community? Are you thinking of starting a new venture with values at the heart of it? Would you like to know how to set up and run a social enterprise?

We are excited to invite you to the Start Something Good workshops for people with ideas to help their community. Whatever the social impact you are looking to create, if you have a vision for change, this workshop will be the perfect way to get your idea off the ground.

When: Wednesday, July 13th from 10.00-12.00

Venue: HaverHub, Haverfordwest, The Old Post Office, 12 Quay St, Haverfordwest, SA61 1BG

Parking: There is no parking at the venue but Pay and Display parking is available nearby.

More visitor information: https://haverhub.org.uk/contact/

Who is the course for?

The Start Something Good workshop is open to anyone at the ideas stage who is interested in finding out about starting a business that has profit for good, people, and planet at the heart of it. Whether you are unemployed, self-employed, a professional looking for a new direction, a volunteer, or part of a community group, come and explore how your ideas can lead to sustainable social change.

Eligibility

This workshop is for anyone who wants to explore starting a business that will do social good, or at the early stages of trading. The workshop is open to individuals and community groups. No prior knowledge of business or social enterprise is needed. This workshop is open to all Pembrokeshire residents and those looking to register their business in Pembrokeshire. You must also be eligible to work in the UK.

What will the workshop include?

The steps involved in setting up a social enterprise

An opportunity to meet others online from Pembrokeshire who want to create social change.

A focus on funding, trading, growing, and making a social impact

Finding out what support is available for new social enterprises from Social Business Wales New Start, funders, and other support agencies

Network with social entrepreneurs who have set up successful social enterprises

Refreshments will be provided.

1-2-1 support

After attending the workshop, you will be able to arrange a 1-2-1 meeting with a Business Adviser to discuss your plans in more detail.

About the speakers

The workshop will be led by Martin Downes and Serena Allen the Social Business Wales New Start programme delivered by Cwmpas.

Martin Downes is a Fellow of the Royal Society of the Arts and the Learning and Development Programme Lead at Cwmpas. Martin regularly giving talks, lectures, and workshops on social enterprise at universities, colleges, and start-up programmes across Wales. Martin is the creator of the Hack of Kindness, an innovative social enterprise hackathon model that has engaged hundreds of people across Wales in developing social business ideas, and the architect of the Cambria Fellowship programme. Martin previously worked with UnLtd, the Foundation for Social Entrepreneurs, the anti-poverty charity Purple Shoots, and ran his own start-up creative agency Luminous Media.

Serena Allen is a Business Adviser on the Social Business Wales programme funded by the European Regional Development Fund through Welsh Government and delivered by Cwmpas. Serena is a former business owner herself and has worked across Pembrokeshire for over ten years supporting and advising start-up and growing social businesses. Cwmpas been advising social enterprises since 1982 and in that time have helped set up hundreds of new businesses.