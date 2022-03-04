EVENT: Smart Cities and the Role of AI

CIHT Monthly Masterclass

The webinar will take place on the GoToWebinar platform and will see a set of presentations from several experts within the industry who will present on the topic of Smart Cities and the role of AI.

There will be a Q&A session towards the end of the webinar where the audience can ask the speakers their questions.

This webinar is free for all CIHT Members to attend and is charged for Non-CIHT-Members and Partner Employees

Cost: Varies – CIHT Member Ticket – FREE – Partner Employee Ticket- £ 18.00 Non-Member Ticket – £ 30.00

Book Here

WHEN:17th March 2022 at 13:00-14:00

WHERE:Webinar – Online