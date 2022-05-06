EVENT: Smallholding and Countryside Festival

The Smallholding & Countryside Festival is a celebration of rural life with smallholding pursuits at its heart. The weekend-long event is a showcase of the real diversity of the Welsh countryside and a fantastic day out for young families, garden enthusiasts and anyone with an interest in the great outdoors.

With a full packed programme of livestock and equine competitions, over 200 tradestands, displays and activities, excellent food and drink – there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Main Attractions:

Show Jumping – Scurry Driving – BMX Bike Show – Meirion Owen & The Quack Pack – The Rockwood Dog Display Team – The Smallholders Centre – Country Life Area – Live Music from the Bandstand – Premier Open Dog Show (Crufts Qualifier) – The Wool Zone – Vintage Fun Fair – Panic Family Circus – Country and Sports Activities – The Welsh Festival of Land Rovers – Medieval Re-enactment Camp – Tyfu Cymru Growers’ Market

Also Featuring:

Garden expert and TV presenter Charlie Dimmock to join us to present a talk on Wildlife and Water (Saturday 21st).