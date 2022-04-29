EVENT: Setting up your Community Business in Wales: From Idea to Trading

Description

Are you a part of a Welsh community looking to address issues such as loneliness, isolation and lack of job opportunities? Perhaps you are a group in the early stages of creating a community business in Wales? Or a Welsh community business which is already up and running?

Join us for this free event at the beautiful Talgarth Mill in the heart of the Brecon Beacons for an opportunity to learn more about the diverse ways in which community businesses across Wales are addressing the issues facing their communities, and meet others from Welsh community businesses to share ideas and network.

In the morning we will cover how to engage with your community and the important role of the committee in a community business. You’ll also hear first-hand from a Welsh community business, covering their journey from idea to trading.

After a delicious light lunch and chance to network with other Welsh community businesses, there will be a tour of Talgarth Mill followed by the opportunity to break into smaller groups to learn more about funding and community shares, or how to keep track of your budget.

Plunkett and our colleagues at Cwmpas will talk about the support we can offer community businesses, as well as the benefits that come with Plunkett membership.

There is plenty of free parking close by; more details will be provided.

Places for this event are limited and available on a first come, first served basis so please book as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

Please email us at [email protected] or call us on (0)1993 630022 if you would like more information. Our friendly team would love to hear from you, whatever stage you're at. Our helpline is open Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm.

This event is supported by Dulverton Trust and delivered in partnership by the Plunkett Foundation and Cwmpas.

Cwmpas' Community Shares Wales Resilience Project is funded by the National Lottery Community Fund. Cwmpas helps communities raise investment to protect and strengthen the things that matter to them.

Plunkett Foundation is a national charity that supports rural communities across the UK to tackle the issues they face through community business

Cost:Free

Book Here

WHEN:17th May 2022 – 09:30 – 15:30

WHERE:Talgarth Mill