Event Set to Shine a Light on Wales’ Hospitality and Events Sector

Senior leaders from across Wales and London will gather at The Ivy Club London to shine a spotlight on Wales’ dynamic hospitality and events sector as part of Wales Week London.

Hosted by Hospitality & Events Network Wales, the event on Thursday February 26 marks the network’s first event outside of Wales and represents a significant moment for the sector’s growing influence beyond its borders.

Titled “The Wales Effect: More Than a Destination… A Collaboration”, the event will bring together a carefully curated audience, made up of 50% London-based connections and 50% leaders from the Welsh hospitality and events community reflecting the collaborative spirit at the heart of the initiative.

The event is sponsored by The Celtic Collection, with drinks provided by Cygnet Gin.

Running from 6pm to 8.30pm, the evening will welcome senior decision-makers, partners and friends of the sector for relaxed networking and a short panel discussion exploring how Wales’ hospitality and events community continues to create opportunity well beyond geographical boundaries.

A panel of speakers will share insights from across sport, hospitality, live events and tourism, including:

• Professor Laura McAllister CBE, UEFA

• Nick Saunders, Depot, Depot Live and Par 59

• Rachel Phillips, The Celtic Collection

• Owen Morgan, Bar 44 Group

Founded in 2025 by Katrina Cookson and Sian Morse, Hospitality & Events Network Wales was established to connect senior leaders across hospitality, events, tourism, the public sector and allied industries. Over the past year, the network has hosted a series of well-attended events across South Wales, each welcoming over 100 decision-makers from across the sector.

They said the London event represents an important next step in raising the collective voice of Wales’ hospitality and events industry, highlighting its economic impact, creative strength and growing role on a UK-wide stage.