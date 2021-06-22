Event Set to Inspire Welsh Businesses to Diversify Their Workforce

Leading business organisation Chambers Wales will host an interactive panel debate exploring how Welsh businesses can create a more diverse workforce.

The event will take place today at 10:30am and over 65 businesses will tune in to the ‘Creating a More Diverse Workforce’ webinar, organised by Chambers Wales – the leading business organisation which brings together the best industry expertise and resources from across Wales to support Welsh businesses in every sector.

The panel of thought leaders will explore why having a more diverse workforce is good for business and how to achieve it, whilst focusing on eliminating issues around language and terminology and how businesses can create an inclusive working environment.

The expert panel will be Khushboo Patel, Local Director for Wales at Metrobank; Adam Keen, Managing Director at Adventure Travel; Caroline Gundu, Senior Business Consultant at CGI and Keela Shackell-Smith MBE, Inclusion Manager at Food Standards Agency.

Chaired by Cerys Furlong, CEO at Chwarae Teg, the event will give attendees the opportunity to submit questions to the expert panel to offer their insights into how Welsh businesses can achieve a more diverse workplace and best practices they can put in place to do so.

Panellist Khushboo Patel said:

“Diversity is important to our business as a community bank, as our stores are deeply rooted in the communities we serve – our colleagues need to represent these diverse and inclusive communities as they must have a strong understanding of the needs and ambitions of the customers and businesses in their neighbourhood. Our culture encourages people to reach their full potential and to be themselves so that they can be at their very best for our customers.”

Adam Keen, Managing Director at Adventure Travel, said:

“We’ve been working hard to attract as many applicants as possible from different minority groups, with a significant amount of work being undertaken at the moment to attract LGBTQIA applicants by working with Stonewall, a charity focused on supporting the LGBTQIA community. We’re also educating our wider workforce on why it is important to have a diverse and multicultural business workforce so that everyone has the same awareness and understanding.”

To register for the webinar, visit: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/8416202168710/WN_9SCzBp63Q9GGRJ8BWiKZHQ