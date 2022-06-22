EVENT SERIES: Live Well, Farm Strong

Joint series of events from The DPJ Foundation and RCS – The Live Well, Farm Strong event series will be covering topics relating to the mental and physical wellbeing of farmers.

About RCS Working-Well Programme:

This course has been developed by the RCS Wellbeing Team, part of the In-Work Support Service, funded by the European Social Fund in partnership with Welsh Government. Therefore is it only free-of-charge for representatives of Small-to-Medium Enterprises based in Conwy, Denbighshire, Gwynedd, Anglesey, Ceredigion, Carmarthenshire or Pembrokeshire.

If you work for an organisation with more than 250 employees in Wales, or you work for an SME in Wales outside of those 7 counties, please email [email protected] for information about a not-for-profit fee structure to take part in this programme.