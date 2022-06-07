EVENT: SEO Made Simple

Monday 20th June, 11.00-12.00

Location – Tramshed Tech, Grangetown & Virtual

Join this interactive one hour workshop (in-person or virtually) to learn how to get your website ranking at the top of Google with SEO expert, Aled Nelmes.

What will the event cover?

This workshop will cover the 4 key pillars of SEO: content, keywords, technical and links. In an hour Aled Nelmes, CEO and Founder of Lumen SEO will show you how to create an SEO strategy that costs nothing and fits into the busy schedule of the business or charity owner.

What will the participants get out of the event?

Not only will you learn exactly how to get their website ranking on Google for relevant terms, you'll also learn how to measure their website performance. All of which will focus on being as time-efficient as possible.

Who is this workshop for?

This workshop is for the small business or charity owner who can only spend a few hours a week on their marketing. You’ll also need to have a website or one in the pipeline. Put simply, if you want to attract more high quality traffic to your website, this workshop is a must.

About the speaker – Aled Nelmes

Aled Nelmes is the founder of Lumen SEO, one of the UK's fastest growing SEO marketing agencies. Having grown up in Wales, Aled's passion for supporting small business growth started at Google where he coached over 150 small businesses in digital marketing. Lumen SEO's goal is simple – to be the largest SEO agency in the UK with a reputation for transparency and happy employees.

