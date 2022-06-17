EVENT: SEA Enterprising Mindset

When:
8th July 2022
Where:
Merthyr Tydfil
Cost:
Free
Introduction to tendering for public contracts, writing a winning bid, finding opportunities and the application process.
Learning Outcomes and Content
The day will be focused on ‘Enterprising Mindsets’ and covered the following themes:
- What do we mean by becoming more enterprising?
- The context and reasons why an enterprising mindset is beneficial
- Challenges and opportunities of building an enterprising culture
- Assumptions and mindsets of an enterprising leader
- Identify personal leadership goals
- An enterprising model for values-based organisations
- Balancing income generation and social impact
- Exploring growth tools
Enterprising organisational cultures
- Co-coaching and action planning