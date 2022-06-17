Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

EVENT: SEA Enterprising Mindset

When:

8th July 2022

Where:

Merthyr Tydfil

Cost:

Free

Introduction to tendering for public contracts, writing a winning bid, finding opportunities and the application process.

Learning Outcomes and Content

The day will be focused on ‘Enterprising Mindsets’ and covered the following themes:

  • What do we mean by becoming more enterprising?
  • The context and reasons why an enterprising mindset is beneficial
  • Challenges and opportunities of building an enterprising culture
  • Assumptions and mindsets of an enterprising leader
  • Identify personal leadership goals
  • An enterprising model for values-based organisations
  • Balancing income generation and social impact
  • Exploring growth tools

Enterprising organisational cultures

  • Co-coaching and action planning

 