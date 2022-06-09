EVENT: Rural Futures Workshops

Isolation, disappearing services, loss of community activities, lack of affordable housing. These are issues that are being felt sharply by rural communities across Wales. So what are they doing about it?

Severn Wye and the BRO Partnership would like to invite you a half-day workshop to find out more about the progress of the Rural Futures programme and take part in discussions about how we support our rural communities. The 7-year programme started in 2017 and is supporting support 13 communities across rural Wales.

Rural Futures, which is funded by the National Lottery Community Fund, supports communities to develop their own ideas to tackle some of the challenges faced by rural communities and to make the most of local opportunities – whether that’s the landscape, history of the area, or the skills, knowledge and energy of residents.

The event will: