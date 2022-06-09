EVENT: Rural Futures Workshops

When:
24th June 2022
Where:
Conwy
Cost:
Free
When:
1st July 2022
Where:
Carmarthenshire
Cost:
Free
Isolation, disappearing services, loss of community activities, lack of affordable housing. These are issues that are being felt sharply by rural communities across Wales. So what are they doing about it?
Severn Wye and the BRO Partnership would like to invite you a half-day workshop to find out more about the progress of the Rural Futures programme and take part in discussions about how we support our rural communities. The 7-year programme started in 2017 and is supporting support 13 communities across rural Wales.
Rural Futures, which is funded by the National Lottery Community Fund, supports communities to develop their own ideas to tackle some of the challenges faced by rural communities and to make the most of local opportunities – whether that’s the landscape, history of the area, or the skills, knowledge and energy of residents.
The event will:
- Hear from Rural Expert, Professor Paul Milbourne from Cardiff University about the nature of rural poverty and how different responses have been developed.
- Receive an update on the early findings of the programme from Endaf Griffiths, Director of Wavehill
- Hear from groups who are part of the programme about their progress
- Discuss the barriers, challenges and opportunities to bottom-up community development in rural areas
- Launch a new Rural Futures toolkit which will highlight how different communities across Wales and further afield have responded to some of the challenges they face.
- This is an important time to consider the future of rural Wales and these workshops will be an opportunity to discuss a range of issues and potential solutions.