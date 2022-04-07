EVENT: RSAW 2022 Spring Conference & Welsh Architecture Awards Presentation

Description

Join us on Thursday 05 May for this year's RSAW Spring Conference and Welsh Architecture Awards Presentation in Aberystwyth.

About this event

What is value?

The RSAW are delighted to return to a face to a face spring conference in 2022. In its 28th year, spring conference will be taking place in Aberystwyth where we have a range of speakers discussing the theme ‘What is Value?’ chaired by Co Director of Featherstone Young, Sarah Featherstone.

With some excellent case studies around Social Value, we will look at human architecture and the power of people. What does it take to gain the community’s trust and how can this impact on your personal values in architecture. How can we shape communities by adopting this approach and how can we replicate it across ore villages, towns and cities?

How can we encourage clients to invest in our ethos of more sustainable buildings for long term value, but importantly, what is perceived as ‘value’? We will be de bunking some myths and exploring and experiencing first-hand the use of new technologies and techniques in practice.

To continue the celebration of architecture in Wales, RSAW will be hosting the 2022 Welsh Architectural Awards directly after the conference. All delegates will be asked to the join us and the two shortlisted awards entries, The Grange Pavilion in Cardiff and a Private Residence in Swansea, to enjoy the proceedings with a glass of champagne and networking.

Download the full bilingual programme here – https://www.architecture.com/whats-on/rsaw-2022-spring-conference-and-welsh-architecture-awards

Ticket prices

RIBA Members: £99 + VAT

Non-member: £198 + VAT

Student: £30 + VAT

Core curriculum topics

Architecture for social purpose (1)

Business, clients and services (3)

Sustainable architecture (6)

Places, planning and communities (8)

Design, construction and technology (10)

Cost:Varies

Book Here

WHEN:5th May 2022 – 09:15 – 19:00

WHERE:Aberystwyth