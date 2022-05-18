EVENT: Royal Welsh Show

Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

Royal Welsh Show

When:

18th - 21st July 2022

Where:

Builth Wells

Cost:

Varies

The pinnacle event in the British agricultural calendar, the 2022 Royal Welsh Show.

Along with an exciting four-days of livestock competitions, with entries travelling from far and wide to compete, the show has something to interest everyone through its wide range of activities including forestry, horticulture, crafts, countryside sports, shopping, food and drink and a 12-hour programme each day of exciting entertainment, attractions and displays.

For more information on this years show and to book your tickets click on the “Register” button above

