EVENT: Round the Table Networking at Wrexham Gylndwr University

Description

The university has delivered education at their main Wrexham campus since 1887 and aims to inspire and enable; transforming people and places and driving economic, social and cultural success.

Members will be welcomed to the campus by the Chamber team where a selection of breakfast treats will be available.

Guests will then have the chance to fill their contact books as business professionals from across the region take part in Round the Table Networking.

One of the Chamber’s speciality events, Round the Table Networking provides guests with the opportunity to meet plenty of people in a short space of time. Once seated, people go ’round the table’ introducing themselves and their business. Tables are then mixed allowing connections to be made with as many people as possible!

It would be great to see you there!

If coronavirus restrictions mean this event cannot take place at Wrexham Gylndwr University, we will be in touch with further information.

This event is only open to Chamber members. Non-members can attend one Chamber networking event prior to joining, please note that this is not available to previous members of the Chamber.

Cost:Varies

Book Here

WHEN:20th April 2022 – 09:00 – 11:00

WHERE:Wrexham Glyndwr University