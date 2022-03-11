EVENT: Rethinking Income Streams

Description

Generating income in a rapidly changing trading environment

Business plans are being redesigned to reflect both the current reality and what might be the ‘new normal’ beyond the present time.

‘Business as usual’ is unlikely to be a viable option. All organisations must review approaches to sales and income generation, whilst being aware that how we operate in the current time will be remembered.

Who is it for?

This programme has been designed for leaders of social impact organisations, whether their income is based on trading, donations, sponsorship or grants.

Programme Details

Duration: 1 day equivalent (split into two half day sessions)

Where: Zoom

Timing: 5 hours of facilitator-led learning on Zoom & 6 hours of guided learning

Dates:

Monday, 28th March 2022

Thursday, 31st March 2022

Facilitators: Rosie Sweetman and Kate Harcus

What will you get out of the programme?

Review your current enterprise model in the light of new trading realities

Evaluate your assets and their fit with the needs of customers and beneficiaries

Explore the concept of an Enterprising Mindset

Identify different sources of finance for growth

Examine different Growth Tools and how they might be applied to your enterprise

Explore partnership working as a mechanism for creating new opportunities and increasing sustainability

Learn from the knowledge and experience of others on the programme.

Cost:Free

WHEN:28th March 2022 – 31st March 2022

WHERE:Online