EVENT: Rail Station Development & Regeneration 2022

When:
28th June 2022
Where:
London or Online
Cost:
Varies
Attend this event to ensure you are up to date with the latest plans for station development. You will hear practical guidance on how to overcome some of the biggest challenges facing delivering station infrastructure, from how to successfully secure funding to improving sustainability.
Join leading rail and property experts, explore key issues including how to meet passenger requirements, how stations need to adapt to recover from the impact of COVID-19 and what the introduction of Great British Railways might mean for the future of station development.
With essential project updates, from developments across the UK and of all scales, hear the latest insights and best practice on how to practically deliver projects, in a way that maximises their potential and wider area growth.
Highlights of attending
- Learn how to overcome the challenges of securing funding – explore the new models and innovative approaches to understand how these could work for your development
- Hear the latest plans and timelines for station development from across the UK – including a focus on the role of devolution in delivering station infrastructure
- Explore what the introduction of Great British Railways will mean for future station development
- Understand the role of stations in improving sustainability – hear the latest initiative reducing emissions and consider how these can be applied to future development
- 3+ hours of networking with senior representations from rail and property – including those leading station development schemes