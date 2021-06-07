EVENT – Pembrokeshire Full Fibre Broadband Programme – Wednesday 16th June

Does your business have Ultrafast Broadband? Would you like to know the benefits of Ultrafast Broadband to your business and hear about the exciting opportunities offered by the Full Fibre Broadband Programme currently being rolled out in Pembrokeshire?

Find out more at the next Haven Waterway Enterprise Zone Board’s Business Interaction Group online event delivered in conjunction with Business Wales. The event will explain how your business could benefit from Ultrafast Broadband and will take place on Wednesday 16th June between 10:00am – 11:30am. To register, CLICK HERE

Presenters at the event will include Patrick Hannon, Broadband Delivery Programme Manager from Pembrokeshire County Council, Peter Williams, Technical Relationship Manager, Digital Infrastructure at Welsh Government, and David Elsmere, Partnership Manager at Superfast Business Wales.

The agenda for the event will include the following:

Patrick Hannon – Pembrokeshire County Council

Improving broadband infrastructure throughout the county with Full Fibre Broadband for anyone in Pembrokeshire.

Our programme to date

What Residents and Businesses need to do to benefit from this programme

Peter Williams – Welsh Government

What is Next Generation Satellite and 4G broadband?

What is LoRaWAN and the Internet of Things?

David Elsmere – Superfast Business Wales

Remote access so you can work from anywhere

Online tools to help you work faster and more efficiently

Staying safe online and protecting your business

Tell people you’re safely open for business

This is an event not to be missed so secure your place today at the following link https://bit.ly/3bWTAO6.